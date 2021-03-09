Clyde CISD to read 2021-2022 dress code following controversy over male student wearing nail polish

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Clyde CISD will be holding their first reading of the 2021-2022 dress code following controversy involving a male student getting suspended for wearing nail polish.

The reading will take place during the school board meeting Monday, March 15, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Clyde Auxiliary Building at 2515 S Access Road West.

Earlier this year, senior student Trevor Wilkinson drafted a petition that garnered nationwide support after he received in school suspension for having painted fingernails.

He refused to take off the polish, citing a dress code he said was a “complete double standard” for allowing female students, but not males, to wear painted nails and makeup.

Wilkinson was eventually allowed to return to campus a few months after his initial petition, when the school adopted a more “gender neutral” version of the dress code in the interim.

It’s unknown if the dress code unveiled for the 2021-2022 school year will continue to uphold the same policy.