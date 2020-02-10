Clyde police officer under investigation for allegations regarding ‘military service’

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde police officer is under investigation for allegations involving his ‘military service’.

Leroy Foley was placed on administrative leave Friday due to the allegations, which say Foley may be stealing valor by fraudulently claiming he received Purple Heart and Silver Star medals during his time in the military.

A press release from the Clyde Police Department states that once they learned of the allegations, they, “immediately began an internal review of these allegations and are continuing that review.”

Foley is also running for Callahan County Sheriff against current sheriff’s deputy Ricky Jowers.

