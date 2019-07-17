Clyde restaurant closing at the end of July

CLYDE. Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Clyde restaurant will be closing its doors for good at the end of the month.

5-C Smokehouse notified the public Wednesday that July 27th will be their last night to be in business, though they will still run their food truck on occasion, as well as catering.

We have decided, as a family, to close the restaurant at the end of July. July 27th will be our last night to be open. … Posted by Five-C Smokehouse on Wednesday, July 17, 2019

“We want to say THANK YOU to all of our customers that have made us successful over the last 2 years. We could not have made it without all of your love and support!,” a social media post states.

Anyone who wants to visit 5-C Smokehouse before July 27 can head to 205 S 1st St from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday.