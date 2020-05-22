Entire City of Clyde to lose power at 5:30 p.m.

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The entire City of Clyde is going to lose power at 5:30 p.m. to fix an ongoing issue.
City officials say they were notified by AEP Friday afternoon that there is a problem at the substation.
Repairs require power to the entire town to be shut down beginning at 5:30 p.m.
Power should be restored in about an hour.
No further information was released.
