Entire City of Clyde to lose power at 5:30 p.m.

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The entire City of Clyde is going to lose power at 5:30 p.m. to fix an ongoing issue.

City officials say they were notified by AEP Friday afternoon that there is a problem at the substation.

Repairs require power to the entire town to be shut down beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Power should be restored in about an hour.

No further information was released.

Latest Posts: