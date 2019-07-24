First Bank Texas names new Area President of Baird and Clyde

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – First Bank Texas is proud to announce the addition of Rad Eicke as Area President of First Bank Texas, Baird and Clyde locations. Rad has deep roots in West Texas, he grew up on a farm and ranch in Snyder, Texas where the family grew cotton and raised Hereford cattle. Rad is very accustomed to working hard and spending time with family. Rad grew up seeing the sun rise and set the same day many times, either on a tractor or on horseback, hoeing weeds or fixing water gaps, tromping cotton or the tail end of the loading chute.

Rad Eicke graduated from Snyder High School and attended the United States Coast Guard Academy for 2 years. A football injury ended his Coast Guard days, so he returned to West Texas where he attended college and played football for Hardin-Simmons University. Rad graduated with a degree in Accounting.

Rad has stayed true to his West Texas roots. He’s remained active in the agriculture field of banking.

“Rad’s extensive Ag Loan Officer Experience is a plus for our bank locations in Baird and Clyde. The First Bank Texas family serving; Abilene, Baird, Clyde, Haskell, Munday, Stamford, seek out the very best Bankers and staff for each location. FBT Baird and Clyde are no exceptions, each bank location has wonderful staff who have enjoyed many, many years of serving our customers.” said Mike Rhea, President & CEO First Bank Texas

“As Chairman of the Board of Directors, I personally take great consideration for the entire community and First Bank Texas’ role in serving you! Rad Eicke has been part of ‘your community’ for many years, we are looking forward to his leadership and his spirit of helping farm and ranch folks who make our Country Great!” said Zan Prince.

Rad Eicke spends his free time with his children, Jess (girl) who will soon be 11 and Braedyn (boy) who is 16. They all take part in extra circular events, from baseball/softball to stock shows to basketball. They enjoy heading to the lake to ski, to the family tank to float/fish, and hunting.

“The best part of my job is meeting new people and hearing their stories of where they have been and goals of where they are headed. I am excited to be the Area President of FBT Baird and Clyde, meeting all the wonderful folks is my first priority.” said Rad Eicke

First Bank Texas invites you to visit with Rad and get to know your neighbor and friend in banking.