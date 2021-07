CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A house in Clyde was destroyed by fire Monday morning.

Fire fighters responded to the 600 block of Cardinal Lane around 10:00 a.m. and found a home fully engulfed in flames.

No one was injured during the fire but the home was completely destroyed, along with everything inside.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown, but an investigation is underway.

