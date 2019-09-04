La Popular moving into old Pizza House in Clyde

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – La Popular restaurant is moving into the old Pizza House location in Clyde.

The owner of La Popular told KTAB and KRBC they are currently painting and renovating the building at 725 S Access Road.

A date for La Popular’s grand opening in Clyde has not been determined.

La Popular Bakery and Cafe is a family-owned business that started in Abilene and currently has several locations around the Key City.

They are known for their tortillas, burritos, and other Hispanic cuisine.

Pizza House, an iconic Callahan County eatery, closed the access road location in May 2018 after nearly 3 decades of operation.

They reopened nearly a year later after moving to downtown Clyde at 212 N 1st Street.

Latest Posts: