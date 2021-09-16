Mother, 2 kids (including infant) hospitalized after Clyde house fire

A mother and two children were hospitalized after a house fire in Clyde Thursday morning.

CALLAHAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mother and two children are hospitalized after a house fire in Clyde Thursday morning.

The fire ignited at a home on the 2400 block of Malivar Road just before 9:30 a.m.

First responders at the scene told KTAB and KRBC the mother and children, one of whom is an infant, are all hospitalized in unknown condition. Police scanner traffic indicated the children may have suffered smoke inhalation.

As of 10:20 a.m., fire fighters were still working to get the fire under control.

Investigators haven’t determined the cause of the fire, but say the home has smoke damage throughout and about a quarter of the home is burned.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article as additional information is released.