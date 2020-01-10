Two juveniles in custody after lockdown at Clyde CISD, missing firearms recovered

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two juveniles are in custody and missing firearms have been recovered following a lockdown at Clyde CISD.

The lockdown was issued as a precaution after one of the juveniles, a 14-year-old, ran away from home, taking several firearms from his residence.

“Officers began searching for this juvenile, and also responded to some school campuses as an initial precautionary measure,” according to a press release.

He was eventually located and investigators determined he intended to sell the firearms.

Police also took a 16-year-old into custody due to this incident and both juveniles are currently being processed at the Taylor County Juvenile Detention Center.

Neither juvenile is enrolled as a student at Clyde CISD.

It’s unknown what charges she will be facing.

