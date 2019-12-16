Water restored after main break in Clyde, boil notice in effect

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Water has been restored to the City of Clyde after a main break, but customers are asked to abide by a boil notice.

The main break happened near FM 18 and Sandy Lane overnight, draining all water tanks and emptying the supply for the whole town.

School was cancelled and citizens from the surrounding communities took it upon themselves to support each other, offering showers and water for those in need.

Anyone affected by the water main break must boil water before consuming until further notice.