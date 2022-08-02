CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Citizens EMS in Clyde is hosting an open house and Superhero ‘Don’t Run with Scissors’ Fun Run to help raise money for equipment, station maintenance and volunteers’ services.

As a non profit (501C3) organization, unattached to the City of Clyde, Citizens EMS said all of its funding comes from grants and donations. While donations are always appreciated, grants are highly competitive.

The emergency service said its goal with this fun run is to replace portable radios its volunteers use to be alerted about emergencies, then it plans to replace other emergency equipment if funds allow.

“2020 showed us… We have an abundance of compassion and resilience to our fellow neighbors and community,” Citizens EMS released via its Facebook event page. “A superhero origin story was created.”

Fun run details

Citizens Emergency Medical Services – 911 South 1st Street West, Suite A

Sign in at 7:30 a.m.

Run at 8:30 a.m.

$10 for ages 7 to 13

$25 for ages 14+

Participants must sign up before Thursday, August 4 to ensure a t-shirt. Click here to sign up and use code “CEM1976.”

To show support, you can also buy a t-shirt alone.

Open house details

Citizens Emergency Medical Services – 911 South 1st Street West, Suite A

10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Tour new facility, get a wellness check, participate in silent auction

Citizens EMS said all proceeds go to the non profit to continue to provide the best care to the community.