Clyde Pee Wee football players help teammates with special needs make touchdown

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A truly touching moment graced the gridiron at the Clyde pee-wee football team’s playoff game last Saturday as players guided two boys with special needs to a touchdown.

Kasen Wilshur has Down Syndrome and Cannon Breeding has Spina Bifida. Over the course of the past football season with the bite-sized Bulldogs the pair have completed several plays resulting in the successful scoring of a touchdown each time.

One of these touchdowns was captured on video by Robbie Wilshur and shared to Facebook, promptly gathering more than 100 likes on the post.

Robbie and Cannon’s mother Allison Breeding say it’s simply fantastic that the coaches and players show such kindness to their sons.

“It’s pretty nice for [the team] to include them especially in something they can’t perform on their own,” said Allison.

Head Coach J.B. Chesser says he’s honored to have Wilshur and Breeding on his team, and that tears welled-up in his eyes when he saw their inaugural TD.

“The first time I saw that I cried. I cried all the way to the endzone, cried when I got to the sideline. It means a lot because it includes these boys no matter their disability,” said Chesser.

For Breeding and Wilshur, it’s the love of the game that keeps them suiting up every Saturday knowing that a touchdown could be waiting at the end of any play.

“Yeah, touchdown!” said Wilshur

“It makes me feel good,” said Breeding.

The Bulldogs take the field in a playoff game this Saturday in Merkel. If they win they will advance to the pee-wee football Superbowl.