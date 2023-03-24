CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Clyde residents are now being treated for rabies after being bitten by an infected cat in the Woodland Drive area Sunday evening. Clyde Police said the residents were attempting to help the cat that seemed to be in pain. Clyde Animal Control was able to capture the cat and it passed away from its illness in captivity Tuesday morning.

“And she said it happened so fast that she wasn’t sure if it was a scratch or a bite,” said Clyde Community Development and Animal Control Director Terry Davis.

Residents are advised not to interact with stray animals and report suspicious activity to the city immediately by calling (325) 439-1847.

“Something that’s not acting normal… Barking consistently or meowing consistently, saliva hanging out their mouth. Sores, wounds on the animal,” Davis explained.

Rabid cat moments before attack (Clyde Animal Control)

Davis said they have received reports that the cat they captured may have had a sibling that is also exhibiting signs of rabies. Clyde Animal Control has laid traps in the area and is working to contain the outbreak. Clyde City Administrator Christopher McGuire said to contact immediately if residents notice abnormal behavior.

“Please call us immediately, don’t make contact with any of those animals… The last thing that we want is any more residents to be bitten and exposed to rabies,” expressed McGuire.

Those with pets are asked to keep them indoors and on a leash when outside. They are also advised to ensure pets are up to date on their vaccinations as it is also a key component to minimizing the impact of this rabies outbreak. Local dog owner Lynda Cook shared she is taking these guidelines very seriously with her Blue Heeler Jake.

“He was the type of dog that would just greet everybody, he knew his territory but here lately I keep him on a leash all the time when I walk him,” Cook explained.

The residents that were bitten are receiving treatment and the city asks anyone who may have come in contact with a feral or rabid animal to inform the city so they can be checked for rabies. McGuire shared that the treatment can be costly, but no one will be turned away for lack of payment. Keeping in mind that rabies is fatal if untreated, Davis added, “Better to be safe than sorry that’s all I can tell you.”