At mayor’s request, Clyde residents use propane tanks & torches to thaw frozen water main within hours

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — City of Clyde water workers had already been thawing out their water main for over 24 hours when at 9 a.m., Mayor Rodger Brown made a Facebook post asking for any able body to bring what they could to help the city get water flowing once again.

Within an hour, upwards of 50 people showed up with propane tanks, pallets to burn, and the determination to do whatever was necessary.

Helping thaw alongside the city workers, volunteers from all over Clyde and even a few from out of town used propane torches to light fires underneath the 10-inch pipe, staying at it for more than 4 hours.

Those that could lend a hand did, and those that couldn’t brought food, snacks, and drinks ensuring the volunteers wouldn’t go hungry.

It was 1 p.m. that same day when the city announced that water flow had been restored and they would not need to go on a boil water notice.

“This is a dedication that goes beyond a paycheck, that’s just what it is. I love the fact that this is where I live and I’ll never go anywhere else,” Mayor Brown said. “This is exactly why you’re able to do something that you love, is because the support and the community that is the City of Clyde.”

Although water has been restored, the city is asking that residents continue to limit their usage.

Currently the water tower is being drained faster than it can fill up, which could lead to a boil water situation.