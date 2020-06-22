Clyde Volunteer Fire Department asking community for help getting equipment

CLYDE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Clyde Volunteer Fire Department has been working overtime with more than 20 fires in 20 days resulting in the loss of one of their brush trucks. After years of serving the community, they are now asking for the community to help them out.

“We ran 20 calls in 20 days. The rain has helped, but after the wind today and the hot temperatures, that rain is going be gone. There’s lots of fuel, unburned fuel left over from last year after the winter,” Fire Chief Ricky Barr says.

After a severe fire, Barr says one of the brush truck motors gave out.

“It was out on a call, lost an airline, which the airline activates the cooler fan on the front of the radiator and it overheated,” Barr says.

With this new hit to the department, Jacob Stennett, who is a volunteer at the department, says they are trying to find a way to replace the machine before it’s needed again.

“The motor is gonna cost roughly three grand to buy, and we have to go pick it up ourselves,” said Stennett.

Ricky Barr says he serves through volunteering and has done so since an early age.

“I joined when I turned 18 and it was just knowing people that were on the department and seeing them out and doing good deeds and serving the community,” says Barr.

Brody is the chief’s son and follows in his dad’s footsteps.

“I’ve been around the department since as long as I can remember,” says Brody. “I turned 18 and got voted on and haven’t looked back since.”

The volunteers say they do this job to give back to the community that gave them so much.

“The place you live, if you can leave it in a better place than it was, that should mean something to anybody,” says Stennett.

These volunteers choose to help the community and hope the community can help them during their time of need.

