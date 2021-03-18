Coach Tanner: Wildcats ‘confident’ and ‘not intimidated’ by Longhorns

The ACU Wildcats are as confident as ever heading into their first round matchup with the University of Texas.

This is the second time in school history the Wildcats have made it do the big dance, and even though they are not from a power five conference, Associate Head Coach Brett Tanner says his team is “not intimidated” by the Longhorns.

“We’ve played against Texas Tech, you know, one of the 10 teams in the country. We’ve played with Arkansas one for the better teams in the country out of the SEC. Going against UT is nothing our team hasn’t seen before, but we’re truth tellers man. They’re ive star players. They’re going to be bigger, faster, stronger than we are. We’re going to have to rely on our culture and who we are and what we do to be successful,” said Associate Head Coach Brett Tanner.

The showdown between Wildcats and the Longhorns is scheduled for this Saturday at 8:50pm.