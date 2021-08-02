‘I wanna be my dad’: Jim Ned’s Football Coach teaches son how to be a leader

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- The Jim Ned Indians kicked off their first football practice of the year, with many of last season’s players returning from their state championship run.

Also returning is 11-year old Ian Dietz, son of defensive coordinator Fred Dietz, who has helped the program for three years.

Ian was decked out in his Jim Ned red for the first practice early Monday morning.

Ian said he enjoys the everyday grind of being a football player/coach, even the early mornings and long bus rides.

Not only does he enjoy the grind of the game, but also knows the sport and the Jim Ned schedule like the back of his hand.

Last year, Ian got to experience the state championship at Cowboys Stadium in Arlington, but had his doubts that they’d get there early in the season.

“When we lost to Ballinger, I didn’t think we had a chance,” Ian said. “But when we beat Brock, that’s when I knew we had a chance.”

He got to see the game he loved from a professional’s eyes, even getting to share a locker with Dallas Cowboys’ running back Ezekiel Elliott.

His father, Fred, said he was glad he got to experience that state championship game alongside his son.

“He’ll never forget that,” Fred said. “It’s super special.”

It’s a very special bond between father and son shared between the white lines and the Friday night lights.

“It means the world to us to be able to experience that together,” Fred says.

It makes their bond even more special because they get to share the game they love together, and Fred gets to watch his son fall in love with the game like he did.

While Ian stands back and watches his father do what he loves, and like most young boys, wants to be just like his dad.

When asked if he wanted to coach one day, Ian said “yes, I really want to. I want to be my dad.”