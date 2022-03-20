ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Clouds of smoke could be seen as far back as South 14th Street Sunday morning, as a fire at a Cobb Park area home was being put out. This, as multiple wildfires across the Big Country continue to rage on, and with increased levels of fire danger.

Calls about the fire began as early as 8:00 Sunday morning, calling crews out to North 2nd and Victoria Streets.

Many units and crews from Abilene Fire and Police Departments were on scene, as well as utility workers.

In a Facebook post, the Abilene Fire Department warned residents to not leave their homes and stay away from the smoke.

Officials on scene told KTAB/KRBC they don’t yet know the cause of the fire, but powerlines were in danger.

One utility pole was burned by the house fire, another was broken and in danger of collapsing.

A cause of this fire has not been released. KTAB/KRBC will update this story as new information becomes available.