Coca-Cola truck turns over in Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Coca-Cola truck has turned over in Tuscola after a Wednesday afternoon accident.
Crews were called to the scene on County Road 252 in Tuscola around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, where a Coca-Cola truck had overturned, spilling debris into the roadway.
The cause of the accident has yet to be determined, but officials at the scene say weather could be a factor.
There were no reported injuries.
