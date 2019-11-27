Coca-Cola truck turns over in Tuscola

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A Coca-Cola truck has turned over in Tuscola after a Wednesday afternoon accident.

Crews were called to the scene on County Road 252 in Tuscola around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, where a Coca-Cola truck had overturned, spilling debris into the roadway.

The cause of the accident has yet to be determined, but officials at the scene say weather could be a factor.

There were no reported injuries.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News