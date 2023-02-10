BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Coggin Elementary School has reached the status of a Healthy Recognized Campus through Texas A&M AgriLife Extension; The first school to do so in Brown County. To achieve this recognition, the school must complete three health programs to show the commitment to encouraging healthy lifestyle choices for students, parents and staff, according to a press release from BISD.

During the program, Pre-K through second-grade students in Coach Stefenia Phipp’s class completed eight health and wellness lessons and participated in the ‘Walk Across Texas!’ program.

In the Walk Across Texas! program, students worked together to complete 832 miles in a virtual walk through Texas. Student tracked their physical activity throughout the school day and was allowed to walk ‘bonus miles’ at home with their families.

Courtney Parrott, AgriLife Extension family and community health agent for Brown County, designed eight lessons that focused on hydration, healthy eating, hygiene, pedestrian and bicycle safety, sleep and staying active.

“It has been amazing partnering with BISD and Coggin Elementary,” Parrott said. “We are all dedicated to helping kids get healthier, and through this program, we have seen them grow using healthy habits daily. I have heard from parents and teachers that they are using their healthy ‘prizes’ at home and school. I look forward to expanding this program to other schools in Brown County next year.”

Courtesy of BISD

Coggin Elementary became a Healthy Recognized Campus with partnerships and collaborations from the following:

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Better Living for Texans

Family and Community Health Advisory Committee

Coggin Elementary Coaches Phipps and McDonald

Administration from Coggin Elementary and Brownwood ISD

Boys and Girls Club of Brown County, Texas Department of Transportation

River Crest Hospital

Center for Life Resources (mental health authority)

Dr. Goodwin DDS Office and Staff.

“We partnered with several local companies to become a Healthy Recognized Campus,” said Phipps. “Our students and staff are grateful for the partnership with all to get healthier. Our community really stepped up and showed us how they support our kids.”

Lacey Crouch’s parent shared that since the program began, Lacey has implemented what she has learned at home.

“My daughter loves when Mrs. Courtney comes to class,” said Crouch. “It is the highlight of her day. She tells me we need to drink more water. She loves learning about nutrition and loves her apron that was given to her. She wears it all the time at home.

The school hosted a glow party for first-grade students who won the Walk Across Texas! contest. Students received glow sticks and rotated through activities such as basketball, hula hoops, beanbag toss and more.