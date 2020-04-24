Coleman Co. reports first positive COVID-19 case

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — Coleman County has reported their first positive case of COVID-19.

Coleman Today reports that according to a letter from County Judge Billy Bledsoe issued on Friday, a person who works outside of the county has contracted the virus.

No other demographic information about the patient was provided.

Bledsoe says the person had known exposure to coronavirus, and that they and their family are currently quarantined.

The person isolated themselves at the first sign of symptoms, the letter states.

