GLEN COVE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Smoldering ash and rubble is all that remains of Jen Davis’ in-laws home, caught in the path of the Glen Cove fire.

“[I’m] still in shock that there’s not a house there anymore,” Davis uttered.

The Glen Cove fire originally began Monday, March 14, and first responders had contained most of the fire by the next day.

Davis told KTAB/KRBC that her in-laws were able to move back into the house, but their stay would be short-lived.

The couple was attending appointments in Abilene when the wind picked back up again Thursday.

“It kicked up so quickly that there was really nothing they could do,” Davis explained.

Davis said when they returned there was, “literally nothing left. There is a roof on the ground and the rest is just ashes.”

Multiple families were impacted by the Glen Cove fire. The Davis’ next-door neighbor also lost her home.

Davis expressed her thanks for the first responders who were able to push the fire towards an empty pasture next to their home.

“We are super thankful for that, and to be able to save the other three homes that were on that dirt road,” Davis exalted.

This loss compounds on an already difficult time for the entire Davis family.

They lost their son due to complications from COVID-19, and Davis’ mother in law, Tawnya, lost her father due to illness.

“[It’s] just a lot of loss for them. It’s heartbreaking, and hard to see your family go through that,” Davis explained.

While the family lost their home, pets, and their belongings they did not lose their lives. For that, the family is grateful.

To help the Davis family, they are accepting monetary donations through Venmo. You can also call the Coleman County State Bank at (325) 625-2172, and ask to donate to the Davis House Fire Donations.