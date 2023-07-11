Editor’s note: This article originally stated that Harding had intentionally caused the crash. Texas DPS confirmed this crash was accidental in nature later on.

COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A 37-year-old Coleman County man was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend with a 15-year-old girl as his passenger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) released a crash report which revealed that at around 11:00 p.m. Saturday, July 8, the man and teenager were driving west on FM 1026 just west of Gouldbusk. The pair were traveling in a Polaris RZR ATV. The posted speed limit was 70 miles per hour on this road, and the driver was allegedly speeding.

The driver steered the ATV off the roadway and into a barrow ditch. They then hit a culvert, went airborne, and began to roll. This ejected the driver who was not wearing a seatbelt.

Texas Highway Patrol of Brownwood investigated the crash, pronouncing Tyrell Harding, 37, of Gouldbusk dead at the scene just before midnight.

The 15-year-old girl received non-incapacitating injuries and did not need medical attention, according to Texas DPS. She was noted to be wearing her seatbelt.