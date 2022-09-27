COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two motorcyclists died Saturday afternoon in a wreck with a pickup. Preliminary crash reports, released Tuesday, revealed that the driver of the pickup steered across the center stripe in the road.

This three-vehicle crash took place along US Highway 84, about two miles south of Coleman. The crash was reported just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, September 24.

In the preliminary crash report, provided by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), it was revealed that a 72-year-old woman from Coleman was driving a 2017 Nissan Frontier pickup that afternoon, heading north on US Highway 84 when she collided with the motorcyclists – who were traveling south. The report detailed that she steered left across the center stripe, striking the two men head-on.

John Ortiz, 40, of Lake Charles, Louisiana was riding a 2016 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was pronounced dead at the scene by a Coleman County Justice of the Peace. Likewise, on a 2004 Harley Davidson motorcycle, 42-year-old Rogelio Espinoza of San Antonio, Texas also lost his life.

The pickup driver sustained incapacitating injuries but was in stable condition at Hendrick Medical Center as of Tuesday evening.

The initial investigation was performed by Texas Highway Patrol – Brownwood. This crash remains under investigation.