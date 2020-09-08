Coleman FD gaining experience during busy fire season

COLEMAN, Texas (KRBC/KTAB) — Firefighters at the Coleman Fire Department are quickly gaining experience during this busier-than-usual fire season.

“For this fire season, it has been pretty intense,” Coleman Fire Chief Jimmy Watson said. “It’s been every day, pretty much every department is getting hammered to the point where the new guys that are in the department now, I told them you’ll be more season than people who have been here fix, six years.”

To many, putting your life on the line to fight a fire would make you a hero. But to them, it’s just another day at work.

“When they call you, it’s the worst day of their lives. For us, it’s just another day, it’s another call, we’re getting on the truck,” Duston Crawford, Assistant Fire Chief said.

Watching his family put their lives on the line growing up, he said he knew what he was getting into 12 years ago when he joined the Coleman crew as a volunteer.

“Listening to those guys telling war stories just made it seem interesting,” he said.

But using the word “hero” around them at the station doesn’t go over too well.

“Anyone I had met that thought they were a hero usually didn’t fit the bill,” Watson said.

From the people handling the cell towers to public water works, Crawford said the real heroes are the ones that allow their jobs to flow.

“Those guys getting up at two, three o’ clock in the morning when stuff breaks, getting out of bed leaving their families, going and taking care of that stuff so the infrastructure is in place where we can do our jobs when people are having the worst day of their lives, that’s what I would call a hero,” he said.

The Cornerstone Action Agency will host Hydrate our Heroes, where they will be asking the community to donate water that will be used by Coleman and the surrounding area’s fire departments.