Coleman High School Student Council gets award from West Texas Rehab

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Coleman High School Student Council has received a big award from the West Texas Rehabilitation Center for their annual fundraiser.

Coleman High School students served a meal and also helped auction off items such as pies, cookies, and handmade gifts for the center.

Coleman’s Student Council has done this for the past 28 years, raising more than $24,000 for the Rehab Center, and this year, they were recognized for their long-standing efforts with the Shelly B. Smith award.

“We presented that to the Coleman Student Council for their involvement in the Rehab Center, both as volunteers but also raising money for our patient care, and they are the only student council to ever receive that award,” says Steve Martin, CEO and President of West Texas Rehab Center.

“It makes me really happy to come out here and do stuff like this,” says Blake Greaves, Coleman Student Council President. “We are a very small community out here in Coleman, so very local and it’s really nice out here when small communities like this help out and raise money for West Texas Rehab in the Big Country district.”

Coming up on Oct. 29, the student council will raise more money for West Texas Rehab by trick-or-treating for donations.