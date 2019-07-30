Coleman HS teen killed in weekend accident

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman high school teenager was killed in an accident over the weekend.
16-year-old Tallye Harris was killed after a crash in Coleman County Sunday. She was about to start her junior year at Coleman High School.
Tallye was a junior member of the Coleman Chamber of Commerce and was a Coleman County Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour participant.
An obituary posted to Coleman Today describes Tallye as a Coleman County native who participated in sports, academia, and FFA showing pigs. She also loved hunting and fishing with her family.
Tallye’s funeral service will take place on August 1 at the Bill Franklin Center, located at 13152 SH 206, beginning at 10:00 a.m.
KTAB and KRBC are working to get more information on Tallye’s fatal accident. Check back for the latest information.