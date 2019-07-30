Coleman HS teen killed in weekend accident

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman high school teenager was killed in an accident over the weekend.

16-year-old Tallye Harris was killed after a crash in Coleman County Sunday. She was about to start her junior year at Coleman High School.

Tallye was a junior member of the Coleman Chamber of Commerce and was a Coleman County Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour participant.

It is with a heavy heart that we ask for prayers for our community as we have lost a beautiful young soul. Tallye… Posted by Coleman County Chamber of Commerce on Sunday, July 28, 2019

An obituary posted to Coleman Today describes Tallye as a Coleman County native who participated in sports, academia, and FFA showing pigs. She also loved hunting and fishing with her family.

We are deeply saddened to learn that Tallye Harris, one of Coleman County Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour participants… Posted by Coleman County Electric Cooperative on Monday, July 29, 2019

Tallye’s funeral service will take place on August 1 at the Bill Franklin Center, located at 13152 SH 206, beginning at 10:00 a.m.

KTAB and KRBC are working to get more information on Tallye’s fatal accident. Check back for the latest information.