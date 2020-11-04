Coleman ISD moving to remote learning, no extra-curricular activities

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Coleman ISD will be moving to remote learning due to several COVID-19 cases in the district.

The Coleman ISD announced Wednesday afternoon in a press release that they will begin remote learning Thursday, November 5, 2020 to November 20, 2020. During this time there will be no extra-curricular activities.

According to the district, This decision is based on information received this morning (November 4) in meetings with county health officials, TEA, Region 15, and administrators.

“Based on the ever-changing nature of this situation, administrators will continue to meet and adjust as needed. We all understand these are decisions that have huge impacts on our community on multiple fronts,” said Superintendent Brandon McDowell.

“We appreciate your patience as we work through unpredictable times. Please monitor the website and social media accounts for updated information. As of today, all campuses plan to reopen to students on November 30, 2020 following the Thanksgiving break. Details surrounding these openings will be communicated in the future.”

