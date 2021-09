COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Coleman Fire Department is warning the public of ‘agitated bees’ in town.

They say everyone should avoid the area near E Elm Street and San Saba Street until nightfall if possible.

Anyone who lives in the area is also asked to bring outdoor pets inside during this time.

“We’ve already made contact with several residents and have been monitoring the area,” a social media posts explains.

No further information has been released.