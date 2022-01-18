Coleman woman hospitalized after getting mauled by two dogs

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman woman is in an Abilene hospital after getting mauled by two dogs earlier this week.

The Coleman Police Department told KTAB and KRBC dispatch received a call Monday morning after some men noticed a woman lying on the ground getting attacked by the dogs on Colbert Street near the intersection of Vale Street.

Police say the men were able to pull the dogs off and get the woman to safety. She was transported to a Coleman hospital then later transferred to Hendrick Medical Center in Abilene, where she is still receiving treatment.

Her current condition is not known at this time, but police say she did sustain serious injuries during the attack.

Both dogs, described by a veterinarian as Rottweiler mixes, are currently in police custody, where they will remain for at least a mandatory 10-day quarantine period.

Investigators are now working to determine how the dogs got out and if any criminal charges will be issued in connection to this incident.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article if additional information is released.