COLEMAN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect was shot by officers during a police pursuit through Coleman County Christmas Day.

The pursuit began in south Coleman County after the Sheriff’s Department received a report that a firearm had been displayed during suspicious activity.

A press release states the suspect in this incident fled the scene, initiating a police pursuit when ended when officers shot at the suspect in response to a threat, striking him with a bullet.

This suspect, whose condition following the shooting was not disclosed, was airlifted from the scene via medical helicopter.

Texas Rangers are now investigating this incident.

No further information, including the suspect’s identity, has been released.