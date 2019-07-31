UPDATE: Off-road vehicle hit deer, killing Coleman teenager

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A Coleman teenager was killed when an off-road vehicle she was riding struck a deer.

Tallye Harris, 16, was transported to the hospital from the scene of the crash on CR 223 in Coleman County just after midnight Sunday. She died a short time later.

A crash report states Harris, the front passenger in an off-road utility vehicle, was ejected when the vehicle hit a deer that had run out into the road.

No one else involved in the crash sustained any injuries.

Tallye was a junior member of the Coleman Chamber of Commerce and was a Coleman County Electric Cooperative’s Youth Tour participant.

An obituary posted to Coleman Today describes Tallye, an incoming high school junior, as a Coleman County native who participated in sports, academia, and FFA showing pigs. She also loved hunting and fishing with her family.

Tallye’s funeral service will take place on August 1 at the Bill Franklin Center, located at 13152 SH 206, beginning at 10:00 a.m.