Coleman PD arrests man suspected of burglarizing 3 local businesses

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Coleman Police Department arrested a man suspected of breaking into three businesses in the southeast part of the city.

Axel Drake Strenght, 17, was arrested, transported and booked into the Coleman County Jail on two State Jail felonies of Burglary of a Building. Other charges are pending.

“Strength was seen by an Officer of the Coleman Police Department driving a red pickup. When the officer got behind the pickup Strength turned into a driveway in the 300 block of West 2nd Street,” said the Coleman PD in a Facebook post. “Strength ran from the truck and was captured on West 1st Street a few minutes later by Officers and Coleman County Deputies.”

According to authorities, some of the property that was taken in one of the burglaries has been recovered and returned to the owner.