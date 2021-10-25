Coleman PD looking for missing 5-year-old girl

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Coleman Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 5-year-old girl.

According to a social media post made by Coleman PD Monday evening, the 5-year-old girl pictured above has gone missing from the 100 block of Miami.

The girl was last seen wearing black leggings and a tie-dyed shirt.

Anyone who sees the girl is asked to contact the Coleman Police Department immediately.

Police did not provide the girl’s name, when she was last seen, or when she went missing.

