COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Coleman Police Department is searching for a man who fled from police.

Courtesy of the Coleman Police Department

On September 3, officers attempted to serve a warrant to 33-year-old Justin Baker, but he fled from police. The purpose of the warrant was not disclosed by the department.

Anyone who has information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (325) 625-3506.