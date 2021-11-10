Coleman resident rescued from burning building

COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – One Coleman resident is extra thankful to their neighbor and the Coleman Fire Department (CFD), after being rescued from a burning building.

CFD responded to a structure fire in the 800 block of South Neches Street, just after lunchtime Wednesday afternoon.

Before units could make it to the scene of the fire, CFD says a neighbor was able to break into the building to save the occupant, and one person had to be transported to Coleman County Medical Center for evaluation.

Upon arrival, CFD was able to successfully put out the fire. It was assisted by the Coleman Police Department, the County Sheriff’s Office and the Santa Anna Fire Department.

The fire is now being investigated.