COLEMAN, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Coleman Volunteer Fire Department (VFD) received a grant from the Texas A&M Forest Service Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program and used it to add a new fire-truck and a fire suppression device called a slip-on unit.

The Texas A&M Forest Service said these new tools will allow the fire department to respond to more calls, rotate and repair equipment and increase safety of first responders. Jimmy Watson, Fire Chief, said he and his team are thankful to the Texas A&M Forest Service for their assistance.

“Without the help of the Forest Service, this would not have been possible for our department,” Watson told the Texas A&M Forest Service.

Those interested in joining the Coleman Volunteer Fire Department can call (325) 625-5210 or visit its Facebook page.

The Rural Volunteer Fire Department Assistance Program is funded by Texas Legislation, allowing them to assist fire departments with resources and training.