Colorado City man dies in fatal car accident

SCURRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man from Colorado City was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash the morning of Monday around 5:45 a.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jared Lee Foster, 39, was driving a 2015 Ford Pickup.

He was traveling North on SH 208 when an individual driving a 2019 Ford Pickup drove through a stop intersection crashing into the driver’s side of Jared’s vehicle.

Official documents report that Jared was wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver involved was taken into the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story, BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.