Colorado City man dies in fatal car accident

News
Posted: / Updated:
Fatal Crash (2)_1455841097258.jpg

SCURRY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man from Colorado City was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal crash the morning of Monday around 5:45 a.m.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jared Lee Foster, 39, was driving a 2015 Ford Pickup.

He was traveling North on SH 208 when an individual driving a 2019 Ford Pickup drove through a stop intersection crashing into the driver’s side of Jared’s vehicle.

Official documents report that Jared was wearing a seatbelt.

The other driver involved was taken into the hospital with serious injuries.

This is a developing story, BigCountryHomepage will update if more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KRBC News