Colorado City man escapes jail when guard turns head, found at mom’s house after manhunt

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A man is back in jail in Mitchell County after escaping Monday night.

The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) says 20-year-old Johnathan Sosa, of Colorado City, ran out the door when the jailer turned his head around 10 p.m. Monday.

Tracking dogs with the Department of Public Safety and multiple other agencies assisted with the search until 5 a.m. Tuesday, MCSO says.

Sosa was found just before 2 p.m. at his mother’s house in Colorado City, according to MCSO.

Originally in jail for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Sosa is now also charged with escape.