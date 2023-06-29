COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Colorado City Mayor Ruben Hurt declared a local state of emergency after rounds of severe weather took its toll on city services, leading to equipment failures and water shortages.

“There were some lightning storms that were near our well field. Our wells are not actually in Colorado City it’s in Loraine. Some lightning strikes hit out that direction on Friday… This is what caused the damage… We were losing water pressure, so we found damages to the motors the electrical boards the switches,” said Hurt.

Hurt said since Sunday afternoon, the stable supply of water has been intermittent. Resident Jason Havens said it’s been a challenging few days with triple-digit temperatures.

“How many people can boil enough water to supply their house for the day? I can’t,” added Havens.

Havens said water shortages are nothing new to the city, but previously those problems were well communicated and only lasted hours or a day or so.

“The lack of communication the city not telling us anything other than we don’t have water which everybody already knows,” expressed Havens.

Havens said although the community is helping one another find water, like the Sheriff’s Department offering free water cases for residents and Stripes gas station offering showers, those resources may be hard to come by for some.

“Elderly people that live here and we also have people with disabilities that live here and you got fixed income people. They can’t necessarily afford to go get a hotel room and shower or, you know, pay a truck stop for a shower,” explained Havens.

Mayor Hurt said he’s taking steps to repair the well systems.

“We’re going to use emergency management systems. We do think most of what was caused by the lightning storm will be covered by our insurance,” said Hurt.

He acknowledges that the city’s infrastructure needs work and hopes to acquire enough funds to prevent something like this from happening in the future.

“Trying to get money to fix our infrastructure, it is in bad shape, it is in horrible shape and we’re trying to get grant money right now,” shared Hurt.

Hurt said he feels the frustration of residents, but assures that the city is working as quickly as possible to get the water flowing again.