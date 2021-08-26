Colorado City CISD closed through Wednesday due to increased illness

COLORADO CITY , Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Colorado City CISD is closed for the next several days due to an outbreak of illness among students and staff.



Superintendent Reggy Spencer says 18% of the district is currently absent, and anything over 10% requires a waiver, so school and health officials determined cancelling class until next Wednesday is the best response.



“We’re gonna take a few days off… and again, when you say we’re not gonna have school, then I’m a firm believer, even out here in west Texas, we’re not gonna have sporting events either. We’re gonna try to keep our kids protected at all times. It’s probably not a real popular decision to some people, but again, we’re gonna stand to the point where we’re gonna try to do what’s best for our students at all costs,” Spencer explains.

Spencer could not confirm if all the illness is related to COVID-19.



The district will be cleaning and sanitizing while school is closed.



Classes are set to begin again at Colorado City CISD Wednesday, September 1.

Colorado City CISD started classes for the 2021-22 school year.