Dogs will be euthanized in Colorado City if not adopted by Wednesday

COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Five dogs at the Colorado City Animal Shelter will be euthanized if they are not adopted by Wednesday.

The shelter, located at 140 Kimble Street in Colorado City, is near capacity.

There are currently six dogs at the shelter, five who are in danger of being euthanized Wednesday and a sixth who is involved in an animal cruelty case and will be available for adoption Thursday.

“Please consider adopting this holiday season and saving a soul,” a social media post suggests.

Anyone interested in giving these dogs a home is asked to contact the Colorado City Police Department at (325)728-5294.

All dogs have a $35 adoption fee, which includes a city tag.

UPDATE- SHELTER IS FULL. All of these babies have until Monday to find homes, otherwise they will be euthanized. … Posted by City of Colorado City- Animal Control on Wednesday, December 4, 2019

