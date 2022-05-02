MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has charged with Murder after a fatal shooting in Mitchell County last week.

Nicholas Leyse, 43, is being held in the Mitchell County Jail on bonds totaling $165,000 for Murder, Aggravated Assault, and Felon in Possession of a Firearm in connection to the incident, which happened on Lois Lane near Lake Colorado City just before noon Friday.

Mitchell County Sheriff Patrick Toombs told KTAB and KRBC someone called 9-1-1 around that time and said they were driving a shooting victim, Chris Nix, 38, to the hospital.

Nix was pronounced dead in the Emergency Room, and Leyse was taken into custody.

Sheriff Toombs says Nix was shot once in the chest during an altercation, where Leyse also fired a shot into an occupied mobile home, though no other injuries have been reported.

No additional information was released.

