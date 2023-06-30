COLORADO CITY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Water has been restored to Colorado city for now, but citizens are urged to conserve so they don’t end up on empty again.

Mayor Ruben Hurt said the city gained water pressure overnight, but not all storage tanks have been recharged and additional repairs are needed before the water is restored in full.

Colorado City will lose water again if citizens don’t practice conservation. Mayor Hurt is urging everyone to avoid unnecessary usage such as water lawns, filling pools, and washing cars.

A boil water notice is also still in effect for the entire city.

During severe weather Sunday, vital equipment used to provide water to Colorado City was struck by lightning and damaged, and the city was without water ever since.

Residents who spoke to KTAB and KRBC said they were unable to shower or get enough water to keep cool in the triple digit heat.

It’s currently unknown when the repairs will be complete.

Stick with BigcountryHomepaage.com for any additional information on the water situation in Colorado City.