ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – When Ashley Root and Travis James visited Abilene, their dog Agro went missing. Two weeks later, more than a thousand people are following their journey to reunite with her.

“Me and my family were coming down to Abilene to visit Bev Ball, who it seems like everyone in Abilene knows. She’s, you know, been there forever, is what it seems like. And we went out to dinner. And she just squeezed her way out of a very small dog door that I didn’t even know was there. And she went into the side yard and there was a section of fence that was down that we did not know about. And she kind of pushed the fence over and took off took off. And it seems like she’s just been in panic mode ever since,” said James.

After tirelessly searching, Root and James eventually returned to their home in Colorado, missing a piece of their family. A Facebook page was created to help bring Agro back home. The page now has more than a thousand followers, all hoping to see Agro reunited with her family. Furthermore, Lubbock Pet Recovery reached out to the page and offered to assist in finding Agro free of charge.

“We didn’t find him. He found us. I think just the power of community is really been our biggest asset and all of this, and through just Facebook and word of mouth and flyers, he somehow found us, and he contacted us once we were already back in Colorado and said we want to help free of charge and we’ll bring all of our gear thermal imaging drones, tracking experience traps, and we’ll bring your girl back,” Root recalled.

“I know a lot of it is with the drones. There is a lot of surveying of large areas. They do have the ability to use thermal imaging, so that helps find animals. He’s told us he has seen a lot of different things all around Abilene. And then the plan is kind of to locate her and then set up traps near her so that we can bait her in and try and catch her since she’s not wanting to trust anyone right now,” James added.

Through the past few days, people from the Abilene area have come together to help search for Agro . Many have driven around where she was last spotted and assisted Lubbock Pet Recovery by monitoring specific areas. On January 5, Agro was last spotted in a residential area just south of Big Country Transmission on Ruidosa Avenue.

Agro has been Travis’s companion for eight years and first met him when he lived in Arkansas.

“I got her right when I got out of college. These last few weeks have been difficult. I don’t think that we have spent more than four days apart since I got her, so it’s difficult. You know, she usually follows me around everywhere. And I catch myself turning around at every little sound and still, you know, thinking she’s there,” James said. “She’s been with me the whole time. And you know, she’s always been a really great dog and great to recall. And that’s kind of what has made this so difficult… it’s very, very unlike her.”

“She is like the sweetest, most well-trained dog I’ve ever met. When I met Travis, I think I fell in love with Agro before him because she’s just such a great dog; she’s awesome,” Root added.

Both James and Root are incredibly thankful for everyone who has helped in the search for Agro.

“I’m overwhelmed in a positive way,” said James.

“It makes me emotional. This has brought out just the absolute best in humanity. These people have no idea who we are. They don’t even know Agro. They don’t owe anybody anything. And yet, because they just want to give and they just are passionate about animals. The outpouring has been just incredible. I mean, I think the Find Agro page on Facebook has like 1,300 people… a page solely dedicated to just our dog. And that’s incredible. That’s just incredible,” Root expressed.

The couple revealed that Agro was named after a horse in the video game ‘Shadow of the Colossus.’ They found similarities in their stories, giving more hope for Agro’s safe return home.

“The whole thing is like you and your horse; you’re really, like, the only two characters in the game. And there’s a moment, most of the way through, where, like, this bridge is crumbling, and your horse, like, throws you off of its back and falls down this chasm. But we were thinking about it the other night. And I was I was just replaying those things in my head. And I remember that, like, you know, right at the end, she comes trotting back up. So it was very, it was just a moment where I was like, we’re gonna we’re gonna get her back. She’s coming back,” James shared.

If you happen to see Agro, please avoid approaching her and instead send a photo along with the location to Lubbock Pet Recovery. It’s essential to keep her in one place while the Lubbock Pet Recovery team works to ensure a safe and joyful reunion.

“The priorities are on taking a picture and dropping a pin, dropping your location, and sending those to us. Because she is in this survival mode, we really don’t want people calling out or whistling or chasing. In order for Lubbock Pet Recovery to do what they need to do, it’s much easier if she is stationary. And so just knowing the location is the most information that we can get chasing and calling out is just going to make her move and change location, and then we got to find her,” James said.

When asked what it would mean to bring Agro home, Root replied that it would be the best present for James.

“The best birthday present ever. His birthday is next Wednesday. So that would be just, I mean, the best birthday present, right? The best,” Root said.

When asked the same question, James replied with one word, “Everything.”