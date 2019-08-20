Comanche Co. issues disaster declaration after water main break

COMANCHE COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A disaster declaration has been issued for the City of Comanche as well as Comanche County.

According to a social media post by Comanche County Judge Stephanie L. Davis, a water main break that occurred Monday has led to the disaster declarations.

The breach of the main water supply line has brought a risk to the citizens of the county, as well as the county offices including the courthouse, annex and jail, the declaration states.

The Comanche County Jail has been evacuated and all inmates have been transferred to Erath County Jail, according to the declaration.

Both the city and county emergency management plans have been enacted.

City of Comanche Mayor Mary A. Boyd says no food establishments should use any source of city water for consumption until further notice.

According to a Facebook post by Comanche County, Texas Emergency Management, bottled water is available on the north side of the Courthouse Square.