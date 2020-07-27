Comanche Co. man arrested for triple homicide, victims’ family member speaks out

DE LEON, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — A 22-year-old Comanche County man is in jail on murder charges after a triple homicide in De Leon.

Brendan Jenkins, the boyfriend of one of the victims, allegedly admitted to entering the unlocked house in De Leon, where three people were sleeping, and shooting them.

Beth Rainey, the daughter of two of the deceased and the aunt of the other victim, was shocked to hear the news.

“I thought it was lies, I still can’t believe it,” says Rainey.

For her, this tragedy hits home.

“They were my parents and my niece,” says Rainey.

And the suspect, Brendan Jenkins, was someone she knew.

“He was my niece’s boyfriend,” says Rainey.

Beth says that she didn’t expect this.

“I had seen them the night before and nothing seemed to be wrong,” says Rainey. “I hate him for taking their lives, it’s just not fair.”

Rainery says Jenkins entered the unlocked house on early Saturday morning.

“It was cold hearted for him to do it while they were sleeping,” says Rainey. “It’s the worst thing ever, getting a phone call like that.”

In the midst of the tragedy, Beth is trying to remember her favorite moments with her family.

“My sister and my parents, out there, riding horses,” says Rainey.

And, she is leaning on the community for support.

“There’s a lot of support here in Gorman, there’s a lot of support from De Leon, too. I’m thankful for all of them,” says Rainey.

She says this tragedy has taught her something valuable: “Don’t take life for granted, and talk to your loved ones daily.”