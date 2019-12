COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Mayor of Comanche says police are investigating a homicide.

According to a post on the Comanche Police Department’s (CPD) Facebook page, officers are responding to an alleged homicide within the city limits.

CPD says they are currently investigating and additional information will be released once it “can be validated.”

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for more information as it becomes available.