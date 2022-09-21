COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Comanche Police Department (CPD) announced it is joining a global initiative known as the IACP’s Trust Building Campaign, in efforts to enhance and promote positive community-police relationships.

In a Facebook post, CPD said by joining the initiative, it hopes to prevent and reduce crime, as well as improve the quality of safety in the City of Comanche.

Over the next three years, CPD said it is pledging to effort the implementation of 25 key policies and practices within these six areas of focus:

Bias-free policing

Use of force

Leadership & culture

Recruitment, hiring & retention

Victim services

Community relations

Above all else, CPD said it hopes that by joining this initiative its officers can build relationships and trust in their community.