Comanche PD looking for person of interest in murders of mother, son

COMANCHE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — The Comanche Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public’s help locating a person of interest associated with the murders of a woman and her son.

A picture of 28-year-old Jose Antonio Rocha was posted by Mayor Mary Boyd on the CPD Facebook page, saying he is the person of interest in the murders of 39-year-old Adriana Emma Mariscal Rocha and her 19-year-old son Alex Rocha Serrano.

Anyone with information on Jose Antonio Rocha’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact CPD immediately at (325) 356-3074.